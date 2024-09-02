Fanshawe At The Double?

Meanwhile, Southwell put on a decent all-weather card and one where I can see Milliterries running a huge race for James Fanshawe in the 4.50pm and I am (obviously) hoping the trainer has a day to remember with an across the card double at the very least.

The daughter of Territories remains a maiden after seven starts, but ran well enough in defeat last time out when a length second in a Doncaster handicap, but returns to maiden company here which in theory ought to be easier.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Milliterries 4.50pm Southwell 11/4 Bet365