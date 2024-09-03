VAN GERWEN TO OPEN WORLD SERIES FINALS DEFENCE ON BLOCKBUSTER OPENING NIGHT

Michael van Gerwen will headline the opening night of the 2024 Jack’s World Series of Darts Finals as he begins his title against Jonny Clayton on Friday September 13.

Reigning champion Van Gerwen takes on 2021 champion Clayton in a mouth-watering clash in one of 16 first round clashes to take place across Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.

An expanded 32-player field will compete for the title and a share of £400,000 in prize money from September 13-15 at AFAS Live, with play split across five sessions.

Friday’s opening night will also see top seed Luke Littler in action against Ross Smith, while NZ Masters champion Luke Humphries – the reigning World Champion – takes on New Zealand’s number one Haupai Puha.

Dutch legend Raymond van Barneveld will face Johan Engstrom, NZ Masters runner-up Damon Heta meets German number one Gabriel Clemens and 2019 runner-up Danny Noppert plays rising star Gian van Veen.

Saturday’s afternoon session sees Australian Masters winner Gerwyn Price up against in-form Scot Cameron Menzies, while US Masters champion Rob Cross takes on Simon Whitlock as the players in the bottom half of the draw take to the stage.

2022 runner-up Dirk van Duijvenbode meets Daryl Gurney, two-time finalist Peter Wright faces Dave Chisnall and Nathan Aspinall makes his return against young Dutch talent Wessel Nijman.

The second round will take place on Saturday night, with the quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon ahead of the semi-finals and final in Sunday’s decisive evening session.

A limited number of tickets for the Jack’s World Series of Darts Finals are available via SeeTickets.

Alongside the expanded field, a new prize fund of £400,000 will be in place this year, with £80,000 going to the eventual champion and £40,000 on offer to the runner-up.

2024 Jack’s World Series of Darts Finals

Schedule of Play

Friday September 13 (1900 CEST, 1800 BST)

First Round x8

Boris Krcmar v Stephen Bunting

Gabriel Clemens v Damon Heta

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Chris Dobey

Johan Engstrom v Raymond van Barneveld

Luke Littler v Ross Smith

Michael van Gerwen v Jonny Clayton

Luke Humphries v Haupai Puha

Danny Noppert v Gian van Veen

Saturday September 14

Afternoon Session (1245 CEST, 1145 BST)

First Round x8

Keane Barry v Kevin Doets

Rhys Griffin v Jeff Smith

Daryl Gurney v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Gerwyn Price v Cameron Menzies

Peter Wright v Dave Chisnall

Rob Cross v Simon Whitlock

Wessel Nijman v Nathan Aspinall

Michael Smith v Jose de Sousa

Evening Session (1900 CEST, 1800 BST)

Second Round x8

Van den Bergh/Dobey v Krcmar/Bunting

Littler/R Smith v Engstrom/Van Barneveld

Humphries/Puha v Clemens/Heta

Van Gerwen/Clayton v Noppert/Van Veen

Price/Menzies v Gurney/van Duijvenbode

Wright/Chisnall v Griffin/J Smith

Cross/Whitlock v Barry/Doets

M Smith/De Sousa v Nijman/Aspinall

Sunday September 15

Afternoon Session (1245 CEST, 1145 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (1900 CEST, 1800 BST)

Semi-Finals & Final

Draw Bracket

(1) Luke Littler v Ross Smith

Johan Engstrom v Raymond van Barneveld

(8) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Chris Dobey

Boris Krcmar v Stephen Bunting

(4) Luke Humphries v Haupai Puha

Gabriel Clemens v Damon Heta

(5) Michael van Gerwen v Jonny Clayton

Danny Noppert v Gian van Veen

(2) Gerwyn Price v Cameron Menzies

Daryl Gurney v Dirk van Duijvenbode

(7) Peter Wright v Dave Chisnall

Rhys Griffin v Jeff Smith

(3) Rob Cross v Simon Whitlock

Keane Barry v Kevin Doets

(6) Michael Smith v Jose de Sousa

Wessel Nijman v Nathan Aspinall

Format

First Round – Best of 11 legs

Second Round – Best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals – Best of 19 legs

Semi-Finals – Best of 21 legs

Final – Best of 21 legs

Prize Fund

Winner – £80,000

Runner-Up – £40,000

Semi-Finalists – £25,000

Quarter-Finalists – £17,500

Second Round Losers – £10,000

First Round Losers – £5,000

Total – £400,000

Photos credit Kelly Deckers/PDC