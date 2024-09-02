Fanshawe Knows The Time Of Day At Goodwood

The racing is at least a little bit better today with an interesting Goodwood card that sees some interesting contests, and none more so than the 4.40pm.

A two-mile Class Two handicap with eight runners at the time of writing, the Moore’s will be hoping last season’s runner-up Aggagio can go one better.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t been seen in 155 days which has to count against him, and having won it twice in the last two years, I am going to aside with James Fanshawe, who sends East India Dock here looking for a third success.

The three-year-old was only beaten a neck over course and distance last month despite being hampered two out, and now they know he gets the trip they can ride him nearer to the pace if they want to. He is stepped up in class, the only negative I can find, but sits on bottom weight getting 9lb or more from his rivals PLUS jockey Jack Doughty’s 5lb claim, and he won’t get many or any better chances to win a valuable contest than this.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win East India Dock 4.40pm Goodwood 11/8 most bookmakers