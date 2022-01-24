Farmer’s A Gamble Worth Taking?

It seems safe to guess that the Dan Skelton trained Farmer’s Gamble hadn’t been showing too much speed at home before he made his debut over hurdles at Worcester over two miles seven furlongs.

Sent off an easy to back 9/1 shot, he didn’t run as badly as expected coming home fourth, beaten less than fourteen lengths, but more importantly, he weakened badly close home.

Yes, his hurdling needs a lot of improvement for him to have a say here, but his stable are in among the winners (nine in the last fortnight), he has no doubt been intensively schooled in the five months since his only run, and drops back to what looks likely to prove a more suitable trip.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Farmer’s Gamble 4.20pm Wincanton 8/1 Bet365