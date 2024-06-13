Massive Sovereign with Zac Purton defeats Galaxy Patch and Blake Shinn to win the BMW Hong Kong Derby on March 24, 2024 at Sha Tin Racecourse in Hong Kong, China. Photo By: Alex Evers/HKJC
Officer Could Be In Command

June 13, 2024
Sean Trivass

It may be a sensible move to cut our bet size down over the next few days with Royal Ascot coming soon, but that doesn’t mean we won’t have a bet – of course we will, that’s my job!

Aegean Sea was a non-runner when I tipped him the other day and it would be Sod’s Law if he were to win the 2.40pm at Sandown this afternoon – when my money will be elsewhere. I am rapidly becoming a big fan of the breeze-up sales where purchasers can look at both pedigree – and see the horses concerned in action and Godolphin must have seen something special in Royal Officer at the Craven Breeze Ups to buy him for 1,000,000 Guineas!

A son of the late Galileo out of Clodavil, who won the French 1000 Guineas back in 2003, he clearly looks the part and if he can repeat his homework on raceday, he could well make a winning debut.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Royal Officer 2.40pm Sandown 11/10 most bookmakers

