Feel The Force At Nottingham

Off to Nottingham for Friday afternoon where I am hoping Red Force can shrug off top-weight and another 10lb from the handicapper in the 3.25pm. His last success was an eased down eight lengths at York over this sort of trip but the best news is that Ryan Sexton takes over in the saddle from Jason Watson, claiming back 5lb of his excessive weight rise, and making him look far better handicapped.

With Sir Mark Prescott beginning to make waves with his horses it would be folly to ignore the chances of Rushford who may improve again for the two miles he faces here, but I am hoping they come for him and we get a better price about the Philip Kirby trained gelding which can only be good news – assuming he wins, of course!

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Red Force 3.25pm Nottingham 9/2 most bookmakers