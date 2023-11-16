Feeling In The Pink

Six furlongs this time, Listed class, and with three winning favourites in a row once again. Willem Twee looks a typical James Fanshawe horse getting better with age, and as a winner last time out at Kempton, he could hit one of the places under Oisin Murphy, though he is taking a big step up from handicap company.

Mischief Magic heads the market at a pretty short price after his winning return following a gelding operation in a Class Two at Kempton and he does look by far the likeliest winner having competed unsuccessfully in the Group One Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot in June, but he isn’t bulletproof by any means, and I prefer the each way chances of Pink Crystal, trading at 8/1 as I write.

A winner in this grade at Ayr in September, she followed that with a length third at Ascot in the Group Three Bengough Stakes, finishing well after failing to get a clear run, and at the early prices, she certainly appears to be a sort of value if nothing else.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Pink Crystal 3.11pm Lingfield 6/1 most bookmakers