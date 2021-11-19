Pen Is Your Man

Anyone who witness Pens Man’s two wins here at Uttoxeter over C&D and then at Warwick will have been mystified to see him fold tamely last time out when a distant fourth at Exeter when tried in cheekpieces.

I struggle to believe the added 5lbs from the handicapper was to blame, nor the step up in class, but he has been given over a month off since, and hopefully arrives here fresh.

A return to class five company looks ideal, as does the currently forecast going (good), though I will admit I would be even happier if the cheekpieces had been left off this time around.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Pens Man 12.40pm Uttoxeter 7/2 Sky Bet, William Hill, and Novibet