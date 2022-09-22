Godolphin Filly May Make All

Faint heart never won a fair lady as they say (or said a few thousand years ago), so I will ignore the prices for a change and go with my gut at newmarket this afternoon, so fingers crossed all round.

Plenty of better judges than me still think Mawj may be the best two-year-old filly they have seen this year so far, and who am I to argue when she is currently trading at a double figure price.

Trained by Saeed bin Suroor, once the Godolphin king-pin but now overshadowed by Charlie Appleby, the daughter of Exceed And Excel has won two of her four starts, one over this C&D, and was last seen coming home fourth at York in the Lowther Stakes where she failed to get to the front early on as expected. I doubt they make that error again here as I am sure she is already crying out for further than this, and if she makes her own running, she could well come home alone.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Mawj 2.25pm Newmarket 16/1 most bookmakers