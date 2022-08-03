Filly the Darling In Yorkshire

Sticking with the popular Yorkshire track and I was quite taken by the fighting attitude of Equity’s Darling when she won on her second start, and although she was all out to hold on that day, the drop back to a furlong shorter in the 2.30pm at Thirsk may see her in a better light.

She does have a penalty to carry as the only winner in this field, but has the assistance of Graham Lee in the saddle to haul her over the line where it counts, and unless there is major market support elsewhere, I will be looking no further for the winner.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Equity’s Darling 2.30pm Thirsk 13/2 888sport.com