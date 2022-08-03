Vic- Torious At Thirsk?

It will soon be the weekend, but before then the hunt for more winners continues (and we have had plenty recently), starting at Thirsk with the opener at 2.00pm. I agree that an Apprentice Jockeys Stakes race for horses rated 0-50 is not the highest class event we will witness this week, but I am still hoping that Torious will give us a good run for our money.

She arrived at Yarmouth in cracking form after a win and a short-head second at the same track over six furlongs before putting in a stinker and trailing home 11th of 12. That was clearly not her true form and she had an of day (they aren’t machines as we all know), but if she bounces back as hoped, she is possibly the best of these – yet she gets 4lb from all her elders thank to the race conditions.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Torious 2.00pm Thirsk 7/1 Bet365