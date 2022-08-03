Midweek 5 Minutes with Tammy Hernandez

Today we chat to MEGA BOODED American Babe Tammy and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and her UK fans.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Tammy Hernandez

Q2. Where are you from? I am from Key West FL

Q3. Age? 46

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I don’t have any tattoos.

Q5. Any piercings? I got some quasi boring because I only have my ears pierced.

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? If we’re referring to an industry not sure what type a an international real estate agent, I am partners in a world-famous drag bar 801 Duval Bourbon Street pub in Key West Florida, and most recently I started an onlyfans because my tiktok was permanently banned due to my large boobs. They happen to be 4500 CC’s each

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Well I’ve been partners in the bar for over 20 years now. My ex who is one of my best friends is my business partner and we have the kids together.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Previous projects I’ve done some Land development and renovations of properties in regards to my real estate my other business meaning the bar. Hosted many of events for fantasy fest which we have the original fetish event. And we also have couples parties during fantasy fest.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects?

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I like country music and some rap.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Yes my hobbies are boating fishing diving I’m very active and love to do things in the outdoors. I also enjoy shooting and I’m a pretty good shot.

Q12. Are you into video games? I suck at video games if you want to beat me at anything ask me to play a video game. Social media is the only video game I’ve ever beaten my kids at.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I’m pretty much sports illiterate but I would have to go with any Florida teams even though I don’t know if they’re good or not just cuz it’s my home state haha

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Love scary movies. But one of my favorite movies is Scarface only because the opening scenes are actual footage of Key West and local boats my dad went over to Cuba and brought back Cubans during the boat lift.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? One of my favorite foods is pizza I know typical.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? I am the worst when it comes to drinking I hate the taste of alcohol so anything that doesn’t taste like liquor and syrupy sweet is good for me in regards to alcohol.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? When it comes to life I try to treat everybody how I want to be treated and live life to the fullest because tomorrow is never promised.

Q18. Measurements I have very odd measurements I am 5 ft 4 in, the fullest part of my breast measures 50 in but right under my rib cage it’s 32 in, I have a 25 inch waist and my hips are 40 in

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Two different places on the boat in the rain and the Gulf of Mexico in the backcountry as we call it. The other would be on the banks of the Colorado River in between Arizona and California.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? I enjoy both it depends on my mood and my partner. Or I like to start off with gentle love making and build up to the fcking

Q21. Favourite sexual position? There is not many I don’t like truth be told.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m a really good cook that most people wouldn’t think I know how to. Also very self-sufficient at the end of the day.

Q23. What are your social media accounts?

OnlyFans tammylh

Instagram @tammyhtherealtor

Twitter @tammyhtgerealty

YouTube TammyHernandeztammyhtherealtor

Facebook @tammyhtherealty

TikTok tammyhtherealtor2

www.reddit.com/u/Tammyhtherealtor

Snapchat tammyhtherealtor