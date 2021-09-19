Watson Doyle Combo All Set For Another Victory

Lingfield’s all-weather card caught my attention this afternoon and you would have to think that Miquelon would have a pretty decent chance of another win in the opening mile handicap at 1.00pm.

Trained by Archie Watson, whose string are in decent form, and to be ridden by the excellent Hollie Doyle, he won a Chepstow handicap over seven furlongs last month, and made a bold bid at following up when a half-length third at Chelmsford on the second of September.

Although caught close home it wasn’t then trip that was his undoing as he lost both front shoes which will have hindered his abilities. Upped 2lb by the handicapper for that effort, he drops a class here and looks to have an outstanding chance, even carrying top-weight.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Miquelon 1.00pm Lingfield 3/1 Bet365