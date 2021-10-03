First May Come Home First At Pontefract

How soul destroying to think you have spotted a plot and expect a massive price only to find the bookmakers have spotted it as well and the best price I can get is less than half I had originally hoped for.

First Account goes for the 3.14pm at Pontefract this afternoon over two and a quarter miles where he races off a mark of 62 and rightly so when you look at his flat form.

However, he is better over hurdles and even fences, and is rated (wait for it), a massive 60lbs higher over jumps. His last win was at Perth over hurdles over two and a half miles, and he has also won twice over three miles, so stamina is his forte, and the step up in trip on the flat will hopefully play to all of his strengths.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win First Account 3.14pm Pontefract 100/30 Sky Bet, Paddy Power and others.