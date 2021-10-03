Rae Guest Runner Looks All Set To Follow Up

Staying in Yorkshire and you would have to think that Fauvette has an outstanding each way chance in the 3.44pm over six furlongs. Seven races have seen a top four finish in all of them, and a comfortable two length win at Yarmouth last month on Good to Soft going. He seems to handle the going which is paramount at this time of the year, and is now being sensibly campaigned at the six furlongs after finding seven a fraction beyond him, and he should go well here if in the same frame of mind.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Fauvette 3.44pm Pontefract 5/1 Bet365