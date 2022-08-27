Its Written In The Stars

Some days we struggle to find a selection worthy of the name, and on others I come across too many and need to cut things down – today was one of those days, and I can only hope I have picked the correct two from an original list of five.

My favourite bet on Monday afternoon is the David O’Meara trained Cosmos Raj, a four-year-old son of Iffraaj who tried this ten-furlong trip for the first time here at the start of the month when quickening clear for a comfortable success.

An added 5lb from the handicapper seems more than fair, and I got the feeling that now they know he gets the trip, he can be ridden far more positively if necessary.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Cosmos Raj 4.16pm Ripon 5/2 Bet365