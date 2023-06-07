First-Time Blinkers Could Make All The Difference

Looking for a bigger priced option for those who like an each way punt and Marco Botti’s More Than A Grey looks interesting at the very least. A frustrating three-year-old who has placed a couple of times but is yet to come home in front, connections have turned to ironman Neil Callan to see if he can bring out the best from the Havana Grey gelding.

He races off a lowly mark of 60 in this Class Six handicap that won’t take too much winning, and if the change of jockey plus first-time blinkers keep him to the straight and narrow, he could surprise a few at a decent price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way More Than A Grey 6.50pm Chelmsford 10/1 Bet365