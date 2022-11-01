In-Form Stable Could Have A Good One On Their Hands

Although Paul Nicholls will be looking for another winner courtesy of hat-trick scorer Huelgoat who may go off at a short price here, but I am happy to oppose him with Whydah Gally, who is very highly regarded in the Tizzard stable.

Although he won a couple of races over hurdles last season at Wincanton and Fontwell, he has always been seen as a chaser in waiting, and this afternoon we get to see him in action over the larger obstacles.

He is another who may improve for the experience but if he is to go on to be as classy as they hope, he should still win this before heading off to bigger and bolder assignments.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Whydah Gally 1.55pm Newbury 5/1 Bet365