Flash For Me

Footballer turned trainer Mick Channon will be hoping that Flash Betty is a penalty kick in the Redcar opener and although I cant be that confident, she certainly has a decent chance.

A daughter of Gregorian, she has won two of her three starts on the all-weather but is yet to win on turf after 12 attempts, but she has placed five times including when coming home third in a Pontefract handicap last time out.

She drops in to claiming company here trying seven furlongs and is better than that, and with a big field I am hoping for a big effort at the very minimum in this field.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Flash Betty 1.00pm Redcar 7/4 Bet365