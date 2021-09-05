Well Worth The Wait For Stoute Gelding

I have been waiting for exactly 378 days for the second run of Sir Michael Stoute’s Almaan who went in to my notebook when fourth at Yarkiutho n his debut – and hasn’t been seen since.

He has been gelded during his time off, officially in April, and has been given plenty more time to make sure he is fully recovered. A son of Speightstown, he was beaten four lengths on debut when keeping on after a slow start over the seven furlongs, but he looked as if he needed another winter on his back to mature and strengthen.

Obviously, his fitness is an unknown quantity, but he isn’t exactly overfaced in this class four novice event, and couold do even better over the months ahead.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Almaan 5.07pm Goodwood 6/1 Bet365, Sky Bet and others