Fly Me To The Moon At Hamilton

Not the easiest of days to be honest but you would have to think that Flying Moon has a solid each way chance in the 3.20pm at Hamilton as he slips slowly down the handicap to what looks like a mark he can win from. Last time out he was a good third here over half a furlong further despite a slow start and having to come from last.

His record here at Hamilton reads 2,1,4,3,6,1,1,5,3 so we have evidence in front of us that he loves the track, and as he has been dropped what I feel is a pretty generous 2lb for his last effort, he races today off a mark he can win from, having won off higher on three separate occasions.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Flying Moon 3.20pm Hamilton 9/1 Sky Bet, Paddy Power, and Others