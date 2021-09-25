Go For Gold For Godolphin

The 2.20pm at Epsom this afternoon is more interesting than some would think with the winner getting a free entry in to the 2022 Derby and despite only the five runners, three of them have a one race one win record.

Goldspur won’t make me any friends as a tip at the forecast Evens, but he looked a class act when hacking up by over six lengths first time out, quickening up nicely on the softer ground to come clear of his field when asked. As a son of Dubawi, the quicker going expected here should not be a problem, and may even see him improve considerably, and on a tricky day he has to be my third bet to round off the weekend.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Goldspur 2.20pm Epsom 8/11 most bookmakers