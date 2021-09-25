Traveller Is Back To A Winning Mark At Last

As some many have noticed already, I am a big fan of apprentice jockey Angus Villiers and believe he has a big future in the game, so no great surprise to see me suggesting Traveller will run a big race in the 7.30pm at Newcastle tonight.

The truth is we may well know the fate of our bets within seconds as he has got in to a bad habit of starting very slowly, giving away lengths last time out at Wolverhampton and having to be pushed along to get on terms. He actually didn’t run that badly to come home a four length ninth in the circumstances, but I am hoping/praying that trainer Anthony Brittain and his staff will have been working hard at home to make sure that mistake will not be repeated here.

On the bright side, his last three wins have all been here at Newcastle, the latest in October last year off exactly this mark, and his recent losses have been off ratings in the 70s which have proved to be beyond him, though he has placed three times and seems to retain all his old abilities..

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Traveller 7.30pm Newcastle 25/1 Bet365