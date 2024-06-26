Flying Filly Can Get Involved Where It Matters

There is meeting on the Newmarket July course this afternoon (27th June – go figure) and, it seems the best place for us to start, though it is noticeable that Godolphin do not have a single runner on home territory which came as a surprise.

Their absence can only make life easier for the rest and if the William Haggas trained Tareefa has improved as much as I hope for her debut fourth, then the 4.00pm may be there for the taking.

Presumably a backward sort who failed to see the track as a two-year-old, she started off at Haydock over the seven furlongs she faces here when beaten just over two lengths after running into traffic issues not once but twice.

I doubt she would have won regardless, but she will have learned an awful lot from the experience, and looks all set for a big run here with Tom Marquand keeping the ride.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Tareefa 4.00pm Newmarket Evens Bet365