Meanwhile, William Buick heads to Carlisle this afternoon and I am hopeful that George Boughey’s Bountiful will give him at least one winner.

Fifth on his debut at Newmarket, he built on that next time out when making most of the running at Thirsk to win by three-quarters of a length unchallenged, he ran on strongly over the minimum trip that day, suggesting the sixth furlong here could prove ideal.

Megalithic does look his biggest rival in receipt of 3lb, but he arrives a maiden and is yet to prove he has the will to get to the front where it really matters.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Bountiful 2.35pm Carlisle 2/1 William Hill