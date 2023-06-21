Follow The Bear – Again

Although I am not overly keen on the 11/10 about Little Big Bear here, he is rated 7lb or more clear of all of these rivals and was very impressive when winning the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock last time out, and looks all set for a good career in the sprinting ranks.

Sakheer was ahead of the selection in the 2000 Guineas and has to be of interest dropping back in trip and he rates the biggest danger by some way (and was considered as an each way alternative), but he has to prove he can take high rank over shorter which is the only reason I have passed him over, leaving Queen Me as a big priced outsider who could surprise a few for trainer Kevin Ryan, responsible for 33/1 winner Triple Time in the first race here on Tuesday.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Little Big Bear 3.05pm Ascot 11/10 William Hill