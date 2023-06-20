On Yer Jack Mate In The 5.35pm

I am at it again because someone needs to tell me why Jack Channon’s Caernarfon is a 10/1 shot for this because I am genuinely bemused? Last time out the daughter of Cityscape was a brilliant third in the Epsom Oaks at odds of 40/1, beaten a length and three-quarters and a head at the line after weakening inside the final furlong.

She drops back in trip here, is the highest rated horse in this Group Three contest (so dropped in class) by 3lb or more yet she gets another 3lb or more from all of the colts so you tell me – with your hand on your heart (or wallet) that she would be a double figure price if she was trained by an O’Brien or a Gosden?

Daily Sport Recommended Bet Caernarfon 1/2pt Each Way 5.35pm Royal Ascot 11/1 most bookmakers