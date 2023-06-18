Follow The Bear

Chaldean will be popular under Frankie Dettori after winning the English 2000 Guineas but I note Royal Scotsman, unlucky in running at Newmarket, was beaten a lot further by Paddington in the Irish equivalent and if that form is to be believed, then Aidan O’Brien’s colt may have the edge.

Isaac Shelby owes me nothing and is clearly a decent sort after his French 2000 Guineas second, but he may need a bit more cut in the ground to be seen at is very best, while the rest look to have a good few pounds to find, improving sorts or not.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Paddington 4.20pm Ascot 5/2 William Hill and Bet Victor