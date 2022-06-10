Follow Up Is On The Cards In The 5.35pm

Trainer David Menuisier is a handler on the up and after a win over a fraction shorter at Yarmouth last time out, Caius Chorister may well follow up in the 5.35pm despite an additional 4lb from the handicapper.

A son of Derby winner Golden Horn, he was produced late to win last time out suggesting the added distance here will suit him even better, and as that was only his fifth career start, I am hoping there is further improvement to come.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Caius Chorister 5.35pm Salisbury 5/2 all bookmakers