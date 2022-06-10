Lady Can Go Close At Salisbury

I suggest everyone bets to smaller figures for the next couple of days, we have seen some pretty freaky results recently and with Royal Ascot just around the corner, there is little point in just giving it away. Having said that, I still like the chances of the David Pipe trained Lady Reset in the 5.00pm at Salisbury.

Her latest start on the Flat saw her come home second in a better race off the same mark at Doncaster, and she has won over hurdles at Huntingdon since. This is racing so nothing comes with a guarantee, but dropped in class off the same mark she has to have a decent chance of a ninth career success this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lady Reset 5.00pm Salisbury 4/1 most bookmakers