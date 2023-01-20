Fontaine Of Youth On Show This Afternoon

A fraction shy of three and a quarter miles over fences for our handicap of the day, and a chance for me to do a little more digging to see what we can find (we had the big handicap winner at 12/1 on our shortlist last week, I just made the wrong final selection). Looking back over the last 25 renewals and the following come to light:

No winners aged over 12 (100%), only one winner priced at bigger than 20/1 at the off (96%), only one winner had raced in the last 15 days (96%), only one winner with an official rating lower than 135 (96%), only two winners younger than eight (92%), only two winners with an official rating above 156 (92%), only two winners who hadn’t had a run in the last 90 days, (92%), only two had raced more than four times so far this season (92%), and only two completed on their last start but failed to finish in the first six (90%).

Put that lot into the metaphorical mixing bowl and you are left with a shortlist of Bristol De Mai and Fontaine Collonges – and you could dutch the two if you want to make some profit. I am not going to pretend I am exactly enthusiastic about either of them in this field, but is fair to say that Fontaine Collonges has room to improve further after only six starts over fences and at the age of eight as opposed to her 12-year-old rival (who has won 10 of his 34 starts).

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Fontaine Collonges 2.40pm Haydock 9/4 Bet365