On Fire Option If Haydock Goes Ahead

I am looking at a very decent field at the early declarations stage for a race won by Jonbon last season, and with five of the seven horse field a winner last time out, it seems fair to suggest this looks pretty competitive.

Poetic Music has been given a break after a disappointing third at Newbury but she is better than that and could well get in to the mix, while the handicapper suggests Pembroke is the one to be on with a rating of 136 after wins at Wetherby and Ludlow.

Both can go well, as could pretty much all of this field, but I have to select one and Chasing Fire gets my vote. He has done nothing wrong so far, winning a point-to-point at Tattersalls Far, a bumper at Wetherby, and twice over hurdles at Market Rasen – by 16 lengths each time. Obviously, this is a big step up in class but he is yet to be seriously tested, and I am hoping that he can take this in his stride before heading on for even more important contests over the months ahead.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Chasing Fire 1.30pm Haydock 3/1 Bet365