Mac Can Slice Through These Rivals

Off to Lingfield in the hope they survive on Sunday afternoon, and where I am looking for a big run from the Nigel Twiston-Davies trained Mr Mackay in the opening bumper on the all-weather surface.

With the likes of Zonisty, Elagio, and Shinji in the field we may even get an each way price after the son of Mount Nelson was second on his debut and followed that with a fourth at Cheltenham, but that was in a Listed event where he was only beaten five lengths at the line, which is stand out form in my eyes.

As mentioned before, Nigel loves to buy one and then win with it before selling it on for a profit, and surely it is only a matter of time before the four-year-old follows that pattern, hopefully this afternoon, of course.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Mr Mackay 12.00pm Lingfield 4/1 Bet365