Hermes Can Deliver

One pass of the long list of historical statistics soon saw the field of 15 cut back to just the five contenders in my eyes (famous last words), and for anyone interested, those five are Dark Raven, Hermes Allen, Irish Point, Springwell Bay, and You Wear it Well.

At the risk of thinking Paul Nicholls will sweep the card today, I refuse to believe we saw the true Hermes Allen at Cheltenham when he was only sixth in the Ballymore, and although the softer ground was put forward as the reason for his below par effort, I felt he pulled too hard too early to do himself justice. He may get better ground this afternoon (it has been raining but there is also plenty of drying wind to balance that out), and if he doesn’t get quite so excited pre-race then I am hoping he can get back to winning ways here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hermes Allen 3.00pm Aintree 15/4 Paddy Power and Betfair