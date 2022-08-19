Gosden Filly Looks The Real Thing

Anyone who wasn’t taken with the debut victory of Laurel at Newmarket needs to go to Specsavers, after the daughter of Kingman strolled home in a pretty decent time, cruising clear despite looking as if she may get blocked for a run when needed. Yes this is a step up in class but she looked a filly of enormous potential that day, and she may well be up this and then some before being kept in training next year when I suspect we will finally see her at her very best.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Laurel 2.05pm Sandown 5/2 Bet365 and Boylesports