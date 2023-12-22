A merry Christmas from the entire BKB family

First of all, as this is my last column before Christmas, I would like to wish all our loyal supporters of BKB™ the compliments of the season!

This will be our first Christmas without one of our biggest supporters, Dave Courtney.

He was there with us right from the start and we will remember Dave at all our future shows.

There’s so much to look forward to in 2024 and beyond.

BKB 36 looks like being an absolute blockbuster of a show which includes the much-anticipated rematch between Scott McHugh and Tony Lafferty for the world bantamweight championship.

BKB Pass subscribers can watch their first fight – and I recommend that they do.

What a fight it was!

We then head to Birmingham for the first time in March.

Supporters from the early days will remember our shows in Northampton and Coventry, so this show will be BKB™ going back to our roots.

We know there’s a huge appetite for BKB™ among fight fans in Birmingham. There’s a great tradition of bareknuckle boxing in the city going back more than a century and Birmingham is well represented in the current BKB™ roster.

There’s been plenty of interest from the fighters since we announced we were heading to Birmingham.

They all want to be on the show it seems and that means it’s going to be a busy few weeks for Jim and myself as we sort out who should fight who in Birmingham.

It promises to be a great 2024.

Enjoy yourselves over the next few days.

Until next time

Joe Smith-Brown