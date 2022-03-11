Fortunes To Call The Tune At Warwick

It seems fair to say that things haven’t exactly gone according to plan for Harry Fry’s Fortunes Melody since her arrived from France after winning and placing on the Flat in some decent races at up to Group class.

She has failed to win in seven starts here, three over hurdles and four over fences and came home a well-beaten second of five at Newbury last time out, though to be fair, she was a long way clear of the third.

Cheekpieces are tried for the first time this afternoon at Warwick, and if they help her to give her all in the finish (which is what she may be lacking), then she should go close in the 2.45pm this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Fortunes Melody 2.45pm Warwick 11/4 most bookmakers