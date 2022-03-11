Nicholls Beast Can Power Home

The form of Twin Power’s second to Rosy Redrum at Wincanton got a bit of a boost when the winner ran well in Listed class at Newbury next time out, beaten less than two lengths in to second when left with too much to do, and that points to her chances in the Warwick bumper at 5.05pm.

The Paul Nicholls horses seem in much better form lately as well which is a positive and although this looks a tough contest, she can only improve for her debut effort and first start following a wind operation, though I suspect this is a pretty decent event and I will be watching it carefully for future winners as well.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Twin Power 5.05pm Warwick 9/4 most bookmakers