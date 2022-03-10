Lucc Be A Lady At Sandown.

With the Nicky Henderson yard seemingly out of sorts just days ahead of the Cheltenham Festival, all eyes will be on the Seven Barrows runners this weekend looking for confirmation one way or the other, with Luccia one I will be keeping a close eye on in the bumper at 3.00pm from Sandown.

The winner of her only start so far at Warwick when cruising home, she gets in here carrying just ten stone four as a four-year-old which has to be a bonus, and yet she is forecast at a double figure price at the time of writing. Nico de Boinville rides as you would expect, and with the likelihood she has more to offer with that experience under her belt, I feel she ought to at least make the frame, but if she doesn’t, I will be watching the other Henderson horses with even more interest ahead of next week’s shenanigans.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Luccia 3.00pm Sandown 100/30 most bookmakers