Quandary Could Solve This Puzzle

The Sunday Series comes from Beverley this evening, and although every race looks ultra-competitive, there is a chance that a mark of 75 underestimates the true abilities of the lightly raced Quandary.

Two starts over six and seven furlongs saw him well beaten but a drop back to the five furlongs he faces here saw a very different story at Pontefract where he travelled well throughout and he didn’t need too much encouragement from the saddle to come home a length and a quarter clear at the line.

That form may not be the best on offer here, but he does look the one with more to come as he gains experience and with the stable going well, he may yet be a sort of value on a tricky day.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Quandary 5.15pm Beverley 15/2 Paddy Power and Betfair