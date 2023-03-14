French Raider Can Spark Up Social Media

I do love this race, though that doesn’t mean I will find the winner (sadly), though obviously I will try my best. Flooring Porter has been 50/50 to make it here to try to land his hat-trick in this event, but good as he is, you have to be concerned that he may have been rushed to get him into the final line-up, with the betting on the day perhaps the better guide to his chances.

Blazing Khal has been well-backed all week despite reports of a poor piece of work on Monday so someone somewhere has got it wrong, while by old mate Paisley Park is capable on his day, but this looks an ask too far for him at the age of 11.

We haven’t seen a French winner since way back in 2003 when Baracouda followed up his 2002 success, and that may explain why Gold Tweet is as big as 10/1 despite running on strongly to get up and win by three lengths in the Cleeve Hurdle here in late January. Held up out the back that day but always travelling well, he seems sure to get a good pace to attack again this afternoon, and with the give in the ground looking ideal if he gets a clear run, he may well be capable of putting this lot to bed where it really matters.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Gold Tweet 3.30pm Cheltenham 11/1 Paddy Power and Betfair