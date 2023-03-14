Thank You David Pipe

Considering this type of contest (qualify by finishing in the first six home in certain races) seems to encourage hiding a horse’s true abilities ahead of the big day, it won’t come as a huge surprise to read we had a 50/1 winner last year – and a 33/1 winner the year before.

Once again I have gone through all the stats available to me to draw up a (pretty long) shortlist before I concluded that hard as I try, I am struggling to see past Thanksforthehelp, who had little more than an exercise canter when winning a decent handicap at Chepstow last month after returning from a wind operation. The handicapper clearly liked what he saw that day and stuck him up another 11lb, but he is completely unexposed over three miles or so and if he arrives in the same form then he may well win pulling a caravan once again under jockey Mark Walsh, who takes over from Kevin Brogan here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Thanksforthehelp 2.10pm Cheltenham 4/1 most bookmakers