Steal The Price In The Lucky Last

Chambard took this last year for Venetia Williams at odds of 40/1 at the age of 10, and he is back again in 2023, but he has to carry 3lb more this year and the stable don’t seem to be in the best of form in recent weeks and I am happy enough to look elsewhere.

I may well be proved wrong (not for the first time), but I cannot for the life of me see why Henry De Bromhead’s Royal Thief is as big as 10/1 with his profile. Lightly raced for a nine-year-old with only three starts over fences over the last two years plus, he was brought down at Punchestown in November 2020 and not seen again until a winning return in January when he scored by 10 lengths in the Amateur National.

Once again it seems fair to think he can and will improve for his first start in over two years and if that is the case, he could well power home up the Cheltenham hill for jockey J W Hendrick who claims a useful 5lbs off his back.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Royal Thief 5.30pm Cheltenham 12/1 most bookmakers