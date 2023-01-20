BKB 30 is nearly here!

Pound-for-pound No 1 Barrie Jones and Dan Podmore are in world-title action on our first show in Thailand on Saturday.

If you’re not one of the 50 or so lucky people who got time off work and headed over to Thailand for the show, you can watch all the action on www.fite.tv.

But whatever you do, don’t blink!

Barrie and Dan are both big punchers who want to make an impression on a new audience.

Remember what Barrie did in Miami a year ago? He had a knockout win in just 15 seconds that got the whole world of combat sports talking about him.

I wouldn’t be too surprised if he does the same in Phuket on Saturday night.

Once the show in Thailand is over, Jim and I will turn our attention to BKB 31.

That goes ahead at the O2 Arena on Sunday, March 26.

We have been overwhelmed by the number of fighters who have contacted us saying they want to be on the show and next week we will start matching them.

The James Connelly-Marley Churcher world-title fight has already been announced and so has the clash between veterans Paul Hiltz and Nathan Leeson.

Nathan has been with us from the early days and a draw with Hall-of-Fame fighter Sean George shows his quality.

We haven’t seen Nathan since a draw with Reece Murray a year ago.

Paul was a late comer to BKB™.

He had a career as a pro gloved boxer before making the switch and has enjoyed the best days of his fighting career with BKB™, appearing in front of huge audiences and competing in the United States.

The fans have always enjoyed watching Paul as well. Of his 10 fights with us, nine have finished inside the distance.

There’s been a bit of social media beef between Nathan and Paul, so it’s shaping up to be a classic!

Tickets are selling fast, so if you want to be there, get your tickets now!

Until next week Joe Smith-Brown