Gamble May Be Worth The Risk

The bumper at 3.45pm looks likely to prove pretty informative for the rest of this season and beyond as up to 11 go to post, four of then a winner last time out.

I am expecting an improved run from Alfie’s Princess, just hopefully not a winning one. She could yet prove the biggest danger to Oliver Sherwood’s Queens Gamble who looks to maintain her unbeaten record after victors at Cheltenham by 10 length and eight lengths respectively.

The daughter of Getaway has looked a machine so far, and although she has to give weight to all of her rivals, if she is as good as I hope, that may not be such an issue.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Queens Gamble 3.45pm Market Rasen 4/6 most bookmakers