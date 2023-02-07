Give My Regards To The Bookies

Decent Flat performers Achnamara and Sanitiser have the pace to win a race like this but they were anything but foot perfect over their hurdles first time out and will need to take a big step up on those efforts if they want to get involved in the finish of the 1.40pm at Doncaster this afternoon.

That is perfectly possible after intensive schooling but I will be taking an each way risk on Montregard instead who is bred for the winter game. Owned by J P McManus and racing in his famous green and yellow colours, the son of Joshua Tree is a half-brother to the top-class Protektorat and other winners, and although we have to take his fitness on trust on his racecourse debut, the Lacey stable are in good form and he could pull off a surprise here under Jonjo O’Neill Jnr.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Montregard 1.40pm Doncaster 16/1 Bet365