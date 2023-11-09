TOTE-TASTIC MONEY UP FOR GRABS AGAIN ALL WEEKEND

One again our pals at The Tote have been in touch to make sure our loyal readers do not miss out on the GUARANTEED minimum pots up for grabs on the Placepots and elsewhere this weekend – and “all ” you have to do is find a horse to place in the first six races at the meetings mentioned to grab your share of the placepot loot, or the winners for the Scoop 6, and the first three home for the trifecta rollover.

In Friday Exeter start at £50,000, Aintree Saturday is a whopping £150,000 (this is not a typo), and on Sunday at Sandown its £100,000 – not to be sniffed at!

Meanwhile, there are other pots to be had if the fancy takes you as listed below – but please remember, never gamble more than you can afford to lose, and make full use of deposit limits and time-outs as needed.

Scoop6

The Scoop6 wasn’t won last week so the rollovers are as follows: Win Fund rollover £47,226. Bonus Fund rollover £141,523

Saturday’s Scoop6 races: 1.15 Wincanton – 2m4f Cond. Jockeys Hcap Chase (12-declared). 1.30 Newcastle – 1m2f Listed Fillies Stakes (14-declared). 2.05 Newcastle – 6f Listed Wentworth Stakes (11-declared). 2.25 Wincanton – 3m1f Badger Beer Hcap Chase (11-declared). 2.45 Aintree – 2m5f Grand Sefton Hcap Chase (11-declared). 3.45 Newcastle – 1m4½f November Hcap (14-declared)

Trifecta rollover race

The Trifecta rollover race will be the traditional finale of the flat season, the 3.45 Newcastle – November Hcap. There is currently £13,735.50 in the pot.

ITV7 Placepots

Saturday 11th November

1.30 Newcastle

1.50 Wincanton

2.05 Newcastle

2.25 Wincanton

3.00 Wincanton

3.32 Wincanton

3.40 Newcastle