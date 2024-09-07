Gem Can Sparkle At Fontwell

It has not gone unnoticed that trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies has been buying more bumper horses to run in his own name in recent years, and that is the case at Fontwell this afternoon when Borna Gem races in the finale at 4.50pm.

Bought for £15,000 after winning a point-to-point at Tinahely in Ireland, she made her bumper debut at Hexham when sent off the 16/5 favourite at the off.

Weakening late on that day, and leaving the bets in the bookies satchels, she sports a tongue-tie for the first time this afternoon to help her breathing, and if it works, it looks like her astute trainer has found a relatively straightforward opportunity for a win under rules.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Borna Gem 4.50pm Fontwell 6/4 Bet365