WONDERFUL CLEMENS BEATS VAN GERWEN, AS LITTLER LIGHTS UP ANTWERP

Gabriel Clemens produced an inspired display to dump out Michael van Gerwen on Day Two of the Flanders Darts Trophy, as Luke Littler lit up Saturday’s second round with a mesmeric performance in Antwerp.

German number two Clemens stole Saturday’s headlines with a famous 6-4 victory over Van Gerwen, averaging 107.27 and landing eight 180s to celebrate his first career victory over the iconic Dutchman.

Clemens registered winning legs of 15, 12, 14, 13, 10 and 15 darts, missing double 18 for a magical nine-darter in the penultimate leg, before sealing a landmark win with a nerveless 104 checkout.

“This is my first win over Michael and it’s amazing for me,” reflected Clemens, a World Championship semi-finalist two years ago.

“In my opinion Michael is the best player in the world – he is a legend!

“I hope I can produce this type of performance more often, but I’m just lost for words!”

However, Littler saved the best until last at the Antwerp Expo, averaging 111.13 in a merciless 6-1 thrashing of Jermaine Wattimena.

The teenage superstar was a runner-up at last weekend’s German Darts Championship, and he continued his fine form on his return to Belgium, reeling off legs of 14, 14, 16, 12, 15 and 13 darts to demolish Wattimena, who averaged 101 himself.

“I knew I played well and I had to, because Jermaine threw everything at me,” insisted Littler, who nailed a stunning tops-tops 105 finish in the penultimate leg.

“I couldn’t afford to step off the gas because Jermaine was right behind me every time, but I took my chances.

“I love playing in Belgium. The crowds are amazing here and they just love their darts.”

Saturday’s second round saw 16 matches take place across a double session, as world number one Luke Humphries marked his return to European Tour action in style.

The World Champion defied a brace of ton-plus checkouts from Ritchie Edhouse to close out an impressive 6-3 success, advancing with a ton-topping average in the process.

“It was a fantastic game, and I had to dig deep to get the job done,” admitted Humphries, the top seed this weekend.

“I knew I had a tough game on my hands, and Ritchie played really well there, but it was a solid performance.

“I’m looking forward to tomorrow now, and if I can get through that first game, that’s when I become dangerous.”

Martin Schindler was unable to replicate Clemens’ heroics in Antwerp, succumbing 6-2 to a resurgent Peter Wright, who averaged over 100 to maintain his bid for back-to-back European Tour titles.

Stephen Bunting was one of Saturday’s stand-out performers, averaging 104 and crashing in seven 180s to dispatch Scott Williams, and Bunting will now renew his rivalry with Wright for a place in the quarter-finals.

Luke Woodhouse boosted his hopes of World Grand Prix qualification with a deciding-leg win over Gerwyn Price, condemning the Welshman to back-to-back early exits on the European Tour.

Price rallied from 4-2 adrift to force a last-leg decider and was afforded a match dart at the bull, only for Woodhouse to clean up a 76 combination to prevail with a 98 average and five 180s.

Elsewhere, Danny Noppert ran out a 6-2 winner in his all-Dutch showdown against Raymond van Barneveld to set up a meeting with Ricardo Pietreczko – who emerged victorious in a gruelling affair against Andrew Gilding.

Ryan Searle delivered a masterclass in ton-plus finishing to overcome Joe Cullen, following up 100, 160 and 161 checkouts with a match-winning 164 outshot to wrap up a memorable 6-4 victory.

Searle’s reward is a third round showdown against Ross Smith, who fought back from 4-0 down to stun Mike De Decker and end home hopes in Belgium, averaging 101 in the process.

Dave Chisnall also averaged over a ton in his 6-2 thumping of James Wade, while Josh Rock averaged 103.66 in his six-leg demolition of Jitse Van der Wal.

Dirk van Duijvenbode pinned six of his eight attempts at double to deny Damon Heta in a deciding-leg tussle, after his compatriot Gian van Veen defeated Robert Owen for the second time in a week to continue his title challenge.

In the afternoon’s opener, Ryan Joyce ended a run of five straight European Tour defeats with a deciding-leg win against Alan Soutar, while Chris Dobey conjured up a 158 checkout to complete a resounding 6-2 win over Kevin Doets.

The third round of the Flanders Darts Trophy will take place on Sunday afternoon, before the tournament concludes with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in a bumper evening session at the Antwerp Expo.

Live coverage of all 2024 European Tour events is streamed through Viaplay, and through DAZN for viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Coverage this weekend will also be shown on VTM2 in Belgium, on PDCTV (excluding Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and through bookmakers’ worldwide.

2024 Flanders Darts Trophy

Saturday September 7

Second Round

Afternoon Session

Ryan Joyce 6-5 Alan Soutar

Gian van Veen 6-3 Robert Owen

Josh Rock 6-0 Jitse Van der Wal

Chris Dobey 6-2 Kevin Doets

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5 Damon Heta

Dave Chisnall 6-2 James Wade

Ross Smith 6-5 Mike De Decker

Ryan Searle 6-4 Joe Cullen

Evening Session

Stephen Bunting 6-3 Scott Williams

Luke Woodhouse 6-5 Gerwyn Price

Danny Noppert 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld

Gabriel Clemens 6-4 Michael van Gerwen

Peter Wright 6-2 Martin Schindler

Luke Humphries 6-3 Ritchie Edhouse

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-5 Andrew Gilding

Luke Littler 6-1 Jermaine Wattimena

Sunday September 8

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Third Round

Josh Rock v Chris Dobey

Luke Woodhouse v Gian van Veen

Stephen Bunting v Peter Wright

Dave Chisnall v Gabriel Clemens

Danny Noppert v Ricardo Pietreczko

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Luke Littler

Ryan Searle v Ross Smith

Luke Humphries v Ryan Joyce

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

Sunday’s games played in Draw Bracket order.

