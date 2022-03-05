Geometry Lessons At Southwell

Alchemystic is hard to gauge after he won at odds of 125/1 on his hurdling bow before falling at the third next time out at Doncaster in the race won by Geometrical.

That was the winner’s first start over hurdles having arrived from the Jim Bolger yard in Ireland after two wins on the flat, but was far from unexpected (sent off a 10/3 shot), and he did it well enough, leading two out and drawing away for a two length success on the run in.

Likely to improve for the experience and his first start in four months, he does have to give weight to all bar one of his rivals here, but may have more wins in him over obstacles.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Geometrical 2.45pm Southwell 3/1 Bet365